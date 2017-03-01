East Tennessee organization aims to heal Northern Ireland division Read Story Grant Robinson
The Ulster Project of East Tennessee brings 30 teenagers from Northern Ireland to America each summer. The teens live with host families and learn about American culture and work to break down barriers between participants of different religions.
Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
