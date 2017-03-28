East Tennessee man get 10 years for t...

East Tennessee man get 10 years for trafficking a drug addict

Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A Knoxville-area man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in a sex-trafficking scheme where he used a woman's opioid addiction to coerce her into prostitution. Justice Department officials announced that U.S. District Court Judge R. Leon Jordan of the Eastern District of Tennessee also ordered Marcus D. Washington to be supervised for three years after prison.

