East Tennessee man get 10 years for trafficking a drug addict

A Knoxville-area man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in a sex-trafficking scheme where he used a woman's opioid addiction to coerce her into prostitution. Justice Department officials announced that U.S. District Court Judge R. Leon Jordan of the Eastern District of Tennessee also ordered Marcus D. Washington to be supervised for three years after prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.