East Tennessee Childrena s Hospital d...

East Tennessee Childrena s Hospital dedicates NICU room to killed Knoxville teen

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A new room at East Tennessee Children's Hospital was dedicated Monday in honor of a Knoxville teen killed last year. Last November, Emma Walker, 16, was found dead in her home with a gunshot wound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Knox News Sentinel 3 hr Coach barbeque 39
The men at Stowers machinery 7 hr Fancy 1
Been looking for years now 10 hr Jacy 1
Lowe's returns 10 hr Lowes_Sux 4
Looking for female fwb 15 hr Lucy Fur 3
News Study finds most parents using 'timeouts' incor... 19 hr South Knox Hombre 1
Free boxer pups 21 hr Fox 2
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,610 • Total comments across all topics: 279,707,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC