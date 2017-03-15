East Tennesseans deal with cold tempe...

East Tennesseans deal with cold temperatures during spring break

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

If it's been quiet around your office, some of your coworkers are probably still out on spring break. In Knoxville, it certainly doesn't feel like spring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
prostitutes (Jun '12) 4 hr Jesusq 10
Knox News Sentinel 6 hr fanatic 36
Billy Goat Tavern....AWESOME Restaurant (Aug '16) 13 hr smarterthanyou 4
News Steve Phillips leaving WBIR for radio station i... (Sep '13) Tue Other Guy 60
News Knox County couple murdered; two in custody (Jul '07) Tue Truth hurts 261
Knox County's 24 hour arrest and inmat populat... (Oct '12) Tue Jesus 4
News The organizers behind "A Day Without a Woman" w... Tue Faith Michigan 21
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Watch for Knox County was issued at March 16 at 2:38AM CDT

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,054 • Total comments across all topics: 279,590,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC