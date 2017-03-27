Developers buy Old City nightclub, parking lot Read Story Becca Habegger
Two Knoxville developers have purchased the properties: Hatcher-Hill Properties bought the NV Nightclub building, at 125 East Jackson Avenue, and Dewhirst Properties acquired the lot. WBIR 10News is speaking with the developers about their plans and will have that story on WBIR 10News at 6 Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tennessee Democrats
|6 hr
|In The Know
|8
|Police identify body found in North Knoxville (Apr '08)
|11 hr
|Tracy Dunlap
|13
|drug screening in juvenile court
|17 hr
|Jesus
|5
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Wed
|ThomasA
|5
|The world is better off without Trayvon Martin
|Wed
|Blue lives matter
|5
|Radio Stations
|Tue
|Just Saying
|58
|98.7 FM Backs Bathroom Rights
|Mar 28
|My Right not yorin
|3
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC