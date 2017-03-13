Cumberland Avenue moves into final stage of construction
Now, the end is finally in sight for the two-year construction project that began in April 2015. Monday, the eastbound lane of Cumberland Avenue was shifted from 22nd Street to 19th Street, allowing crews to start building the raised medians that are the final state of construction.
