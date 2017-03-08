Crime 59 mins ago 4:09 p.m.Gang member sentenced for 2011 murders, robbery, arson
A known gang member who murdered two victims in order to steal their prescription drugs will spend his life in prison. According to a spokesperson from District Attorney Charme Allen's office, Judge Scott Green sentenced gang member Benjamin Tillman Foust Thursday to two consecutive life sentences plus 105 years.
