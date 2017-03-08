Crime 59 mins ago 4:09 p.m.Gang membe...

Crime 59 mins ago 4:09 p.m.Gang member sentenced for 2011 murders, robbery, arson

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

A known gang member who murdered two victims in order to steal their prescription drugs will spend his life in prison. According to a spokesperson from District Attorney Charme Allen's office, Judge Scott Green sentenced gang member Benjamin Tillman Foust Thursday to two consecutive life sentences plus 105 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
7 cent gas tax hike 4 hr flatlander 15
billy worthington 10 hr yep 1
News Union County authorities say they know nothing ... (May '10) 11 hr Charlie Bob 13
Knox News Sentinel 16 hr South Knox Hombre 24
Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16) Wed U stupid 51
CVS Caremark (Sep '10) Wed Gabby 20
Howell and Landon - What??? Wed Lily Metarsundae 10
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Wall Street
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,252 • Total comments across all topics: 279,436,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC