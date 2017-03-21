Crime 58 mins ago 6:12 a.m.FBI: Man wanted for robbery of Knoxville cellphone store
Mario L. Lambert, 33, is charged with robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. The charges stem from a robbery of the Cellular Sales store at 4501 Chapman Highway in Knoxville on Nov. 22, 2016.
