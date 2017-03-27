Crime 5 mins ago 4:13 p.m.Man dies after Lonsdale shooting; witnesses urged to talk to police
A man has died from his injuries after what Knoxville police call a gang-related shooting in the Lonsdale neighborhood this weekend. Investigators said the shooters, who they believe to have the same gang affiliation, sprayed gunfire off of Minnesota Avenue near Pascal Drive Saturday evening.
