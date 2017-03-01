Crime 4 mins ago 2:09 p.m.Pair charged with stealing restaurant grease
Knoxville police were called to the Wing Stop on N. Broadway just before 5:30 a.m. on Thursday on a theft call. The restaurant workers told officers that two men stole grease from the business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|first offense DUI with failure to appear
|5 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|5
|deuces wild club (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|dr feelgood
|92
|Radio Stations
|7 hr
|getting real
|44
|Review: Court South (Jun '09)
|7 hr
|getting real
|25
|1st lady
|11 hr
|A voter
|8
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|15 hr
|update on
|211
|Alligator Found in Tennessee Lake (Mar '07)
|23 hr
|Jeff
|93
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC