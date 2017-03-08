Crime 34 mins ago 12:20 p.m.Former KPD patrolman faces prison for role in drug-selling ring

A former Knoxville Police Department officer once honored for his patrol work admitted Friday he took part in a drug-selling conspiracy that started in the city and spread through East Tennessee. Joshua Hurst, 39, faces a 12-year term on his guilty plea in Knox County Criminal Court to eight felonies including conspiracy to deliver the opioid oxycodone, possession with intent to sell the drug in a school zone and official misconduct.

