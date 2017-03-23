Crime 28 mins ago 6:52 p.m.Shooting at apartment complex damages vehicles, angers residents
Neighbors at a North Knoxville apartment complex are fearful, frustrated and facing thousands of dollars in damage after a shooting Wednesday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Peaks of Knoxville apartments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|9 hr
|wonderman
|219
|Official Candidate for TN Governor: Randy Boyd ...
|16 hr
|UHF Dan
|2
|Trump supporters rally in Knoxville Read Story ...
|17 hr
|Russian Stooge
|3
|Knoxville leaders: Immigrants shouldn't fear po...
|20 hr
|Bull Durham
|3
|Study finds most parents using 'timeouts' incor...
|22 hr
|Just Saying
|4
|Knox News Sentinel
|Thu
|South Knox Hombre
|42
|dcs drug test (Jan '12)
|Tue
|ThomasA
|102
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC