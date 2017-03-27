Crime 16 mins ago 5:17 p.m.Career cri...

Crime 16 mins ago 5:17 p.m.Career criminal convicted of theft spree

Michael John Lynch, 46, was convicted of six counts of theft for a 2013 crime spree where he stole several heating and air conditioning units. According to the Knox County District Attorney General's office, Lynch stole two heating and air conditioning units worth $6,000 in March of 2013 from a vacant West Knoxville business.

