Crime 11 mins ago 11:33 p.m.At least four hurt in Lonsdale neighborhood shooting

Knoxville police are looking for suspects after as few as four people were hit by gunfire off Minnesota Avenue in the Lonsdale community. Police on the scene said witnesses described dozens of shots being fired in a spray from a parking lot behind a townhouse.

