Broadband internet still rare in rural communities Read Story Brittany Bade
It's not often you'll find the Prichard family at home after long days at work or school. Their home, along with thousands of others across Tennessee, don't have access to what some believe is essential to life in 2017 - the internet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|drug screening in juvenile court
|3 hr
|Jesus
|2
|The world is better off without Trayvon Martin
|10 hr
|fat man
|4
|Radio Stations
|19 hr
|Just Saying
|58
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Tue
|misfit 0676
|4
|98.7 FM Backs Bathroom Rights
|Tue
|My Right not yorin
|3
|Lonsdale shootings
|Tue
|Humpty
|2
|Greeneville Names New Town Planner
|Mon
|bye felicia
|4
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC