Boys & Girls Clubs programs at 2 schools to end Read Story John North

After-school programs by the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley for children at Lonsdale and South Knoxville elementary schools will end when this school year ends, according to the club president. But children who take part at those schools will be able to shift to another nearby school at which the same or related programming is offered, said Bart McFadden, president and CEO of the clubs.

