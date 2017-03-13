Bob Clement to hold lecture, book sig...

Bob Clement to hold lecture, book signing

11 hrs ago

Bob Clement will give a lecture and hold a book signing at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 24 at East Tennessee History Center, 601 S. Gay St., Knoxville. The public is invited to this free event.

