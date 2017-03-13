Bob Clement to hold lecture, book signing
Bob Clement will give a lecture and hold a book signing at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 24 at East Tennessee History Center, 601 S. Gay St., Knoxville. The public is invited to this free event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowe's returns
|1 hr
|Big Blue Turd
|2
|Free boxer pups
|2 hr
|Fox
|2
|Looking for female fwb
|3 hr
|Vipergreyinc
|1
|CVS Caremark (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|lady vol
|22
|my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13)
|22 hr
|Steve S
|27
|The world is better off without Trayvon Martin
|Sun
|truth
|2
|Cops: Texas campus locked down after illegal-im... (Apr '08)
|Sun
|Wow
|8
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC