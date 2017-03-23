Blount County district attorney gener...

Blount County district attorney general no longer named in federal wrongful imprisonment suit

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Times

Douglas Jordan Jr. appears in Blount County Circuit Court for his retrial in March 2015, where a jury acquitted him in the 1998 slaying of a Louisville woman. Jordan has filed a wrongful conviction and imprisonment suit in connection with his initial trial in 2002, in which a jury convicted him of second-degree homicide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump supporters rally in Knoxville Read Story ... 13 min ThomasA 11
Radio Stations 40 min Charlie Bob 53
Tennessee Democrats 45 min Boris 5
Can Fireman be Prosecuted for Misusing Emergenc... 1 hr Peppermint Patty 7
Shame on you WVLT 8 4 hr Red Light This 10
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) 9 hr miss theo 223
News Man, pregnant woman injured in collision with t... (Jun '07) 17 hr really pathetic 48
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,218 • Total comments across all topics: 279,856,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC