Big Ears Festival kicks-off in Knoxville
Described as "the most adventurously programmed music festival in America," by the Rolling Stone, Big Ears Festival organizers say the festival is going to be bigger and better than ever. The festival brings together musicians and artists for concerts, art installations, exhibitions, film screenings and workshops.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|wonderman
|219
|Official Candidate for TN Governor: Randy Boyd ...
|11 hr
|UHF Dan
|2
|Trump supporters rally in Knoxville Read Story ...
|12 hr
|Russian Stooge
|3
|Knoxville leaders: Immigrants shouldn't fear po...
|15 hr
|Bull Durham
|3
|Study finds most parents using 'timeouts' incor...
|18 hr
|Just Saying
|4
|Knox News Sentinel
|20 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|42
|dcs drug test (Jan '12)
|Tue
|ThomasA
|102
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC