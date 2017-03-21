Big Ears Festival features the unexpected Read Story Kendall Morris
The Big Ears Festival returns to Knoxville this weekend, bringing with it artists and musicians from around the world to East Tennessee. The festival started in 2009, went away for a few years, and came back in 2014 with a "bang," according to Ashley Capps, the festival's creative director and CEO of AC Entertainment.
