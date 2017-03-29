Bid to declare God as source of liberty resurrected in House
A previously defeated proposal to amend the state constitution to say that God is the source of Tennesseans' liberties has been resurrected in the House. The measure sponsored by Republican Rep. Micah Van Huss of Jonesborough had failed on a 3-3 vote in the House Civil Justice Subcommittee earlier this month.
