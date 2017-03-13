Attorney Marcy Eason Helps Kick Off T...

Attorney Marcy Eason Helps Kick Off Tennessee Supreme Court Access To Justice Initiative

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Miller & Martin attorney, Marcy Eason, along with Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Cornelia Clark and others in the legal community will speak on Tuesday at the Hamilton County Circuit Courthouse Rotunda in Chattanooga as part of a statewide press conference circuit kicking off the Tennessee Supreme Court's Access to Justice Initiative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cops: Texas campus locked down after illegal-im... (Apr '08) 6 hr Wow 8
my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13) 9 hr Dr Verboten Ph D 26
Knox News Sentinel 13 hr South Knox Hombre 38
Murder victims of 2009 (Feb '10) Fri who knows 29
News Steve Phillips leaving WBIR for radio station i... (Sep '13) Fri Tod the Bod 62
Knox County's 24 hour arrest and inmat populat... (Oct '12) Mar 16 Long Legged Mack ... 5
Billy Goat Tavern....AWESOME Restaurant (Aug '16) Mar 15 smarterthanyou 4
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,687 • Total comments across all topics: 279,660,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC