Artists Wanted for Knoxville Project ...

Artists Wanted for Knoxville Project Monday, March 13KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WJXB-FM Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. The Knox County Storm Drain Style-Off committee is currently seeking artists to paint water quality murals on select Knox County Public Library storm drains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJXB-FM Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Knox News Sentinel 8 hr South Knox Hombre 35
7 cent gas tax hike Sun Wow 20
News The organizers behind "A Day Without a Woman" w... Sun Frogface Kate 19
dcs drug test (Jan '12) Sat Mommy of 5 101
Howell and Landon - What??? Mar 11 Just Saying 12
CVS Caremark (Sep '10) Mar 10 Boo Hooey 21
News Union County authorities say they know nothing ... (May '10) Mar 10 nunya 14
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,418 • Total comments across all topics: 279,533,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC