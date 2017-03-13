Artists Wanted for Knoxville Project Monday, March 13KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. The Knox County Storm Drain Style-Off committee is currently seeking artists to paint water quality murals on select Knox County Public Library storm drains.
