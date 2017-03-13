Art Market Gallery announces upcoming exhibits

Recent works by painter Harriet Howell and mixed-media artist Marilyn Avery Turner will be on display April 4-30 at the Art Market Gallery, 422 South Gay St., Knoxville. An opening reception for the featured artists will begin at 5:30 p.m. April 7 during Downtown Knoxville's monthly First Friday Art Walk, with complimentary refreshments and music performed by Matt Tilley.

