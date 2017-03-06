APNewsBreak: Republican Boyd joins Tennessee governor's race
The Republican tells The Associated Press he is running to "complete the mission" of education and economic development initiatives he worked on as a top Haslam adviser. "Our message of opportunity and optimism is one that hopefully will inspire and encourage people, talking about all the great things we can be as a state," Boyd said in an interview before Monday's announcement.
