Annual Civil War Symposium to focus on Gen. James Longstreet
The Center for the Study of the Civil War Era at Kennesaw State University will hold its 14th Annual Civil War Symposium on March 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the KSU Continuing Education Center, 3333 Busbee Drive in Kennesaw.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knox News Sentinel
|4 hr
|Doc Eyebolt
|32
|7 cent gas tax hike
|11 hr
|Wow
|20
|The organizers behind "A Day Without a Woman" w...
|19 hr
|Frogface Kate
|19
|dcs drug test (Jan '12)
|Sat
|Mommy of 5
|101
|Howell and Landon - What???
|Sat
|Just Saying
|12
|CVS Caremark (Sep '10)
|Fri
|Boo Hooey
|21
|Union County authorities say they know nothing ... (May '10)
|Fri
|nunya
|14
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC