Annual Civil War Symposium to focus on Gen. James Longstreet

The Center for the Study of the Civil War Era at Kennesaw State University will hold its 14th Annual Civil War Symposium on March 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the KSU Continuing Education Center, 3333 Busbee Drive in Kennesaw.

