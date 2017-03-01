All-day concert set Friday as 'Blue P...

All-day concert set Friday as 'Blue Plate Special' returns downtown Read Story John North

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Get your music shoes on. WDVX's "Blue Plate Special" is back for concerts Friday at its old home in downtown Knoxville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alligator Found in Tennessee Lake (Mar '07) 1 hr Jeff 93
Tennessee Tax Surplus 4 hr South Knox Hombre 2
first offense DUI with failure to appear 4 hr Help 1
Dr. Malik 4 hr Dr Pepper 2
Wvlt heather haley 6 hr ThaDUDE 1
Knox News Sentinel 17 hr sad truth 8
where can I find Grippos BBQ Potato Chips in Kn... (Jul '10) 23 hr FloridaGirl78 45
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,301 • Total comments across all topics: 279,242,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC