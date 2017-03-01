All-day concert set Friday as 'Blue Plate Special' returns downtown Read Story John North
Get your music shoes on. WDVX's "Blue Plate Special" is back for concerts Friday at its old home in downtown Knoxville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alligator Found in Tennessee Lake (Mar '07)
|1 hr
|Jeff
|93
|Tennessee Tax Surplus
|4 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|2
|first offense DUI with failure to appear
|4 hr
|Help
|1
|Dr. Malik
|4 hr
|Dr Pepper
|2
|Wvlt heather haley
|6 hr
|ThaDUDE
|1
|Knox News Sentinel
|17 hr
|sad truth
|8
|where can I find Grippos BBQ Potato Chips in Kn... (Jul '10)
|23 hr
|FloridaGirl78
|45
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC