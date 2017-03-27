Alcoa Police use social media to find robbery suspects
Alcoa detectives used social media to track and arrest three suspects in a knifepoint robbery at a local hotel room Sunday. Charles Allen Carico, 18, of Knoxville, was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tennessee Democrats
|1 hr
|In The Know
|8
|Police identify body found in North Knoxville (Apr '08)
|6 hr
|Tracy Dunlap
|13
|drug screening in juvenile court
|12 hr
|Jesus
|5
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|20 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|The world is better off without Trayvon Martin
|22 hr
|Blue lives matter
|5
|Radio Stations
|Tue
|Just Saying
|58
|98.7 FM Backs Bathroom Rights
|Tue
|My Right not yorin
|3
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC