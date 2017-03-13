Alcoa Planning OKs outdoor seating for new sandwich shop
Chris Hamby , director of Planning and Codes, receives resolution of the Alcoa Regional/Municipal Planning Commission from Alcoa Mayor Don Mull to honor her for 22-years of distinguished service Thursday, March 16, at the Alcoa Municipal Building. Chris Hamby , director of Planning and Codes, receives a resolution of the Alcoa Regional/Municipal Planning Commission from Alcoa Mayor Don Mull that honors her for 22 years of distinguished service Thursday, March 16, at the Alcoa Municipal Building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for female fwb
|2 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|2
|Study finds most parents using 'timeouts' incor...
|2 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Lowe's returns
|4 hr
|Big Blue Turd
|2
|Free boxer pups
|5 hr
|Fox
|2
|CVS Caremark (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|lady vol
|22
|my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13)
|Sun
|Steve S
|27
|The world is better off without Trayvon Martin
|Sun
|truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC