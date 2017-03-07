Alcoa Highway lanes in Knoxville clos...

Alcoa Highway lanes in Knoxville closed due to head-on crash

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The accident was reported around 8 p.m. at Montlake. The Knoxville Police Department estimates lanes will reopen at 9 p.m. No details on the crash or anyone who may have been injured are available.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16) 6 hr Geed Up From Feet Up 50
Howell and Landon - What??? 10 hr Devan 8
News Judge rejects plea agreement for preacher in Po... 10 hr Long Legged Mack ... 3
News Berry murder suspect appears in court (Sep '07) 13 hr About time 289
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) 14 hr Brittany 215
News Knoxville non-profit remembers homicide victims... 18 hr Advents 1
News Official Candidate for TN Governor: Randy Boyd ... 18 hr Advents 1
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,644 • Total comments across all topics: 279,396,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC