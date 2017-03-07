Alcoa Highway lanes in Knoxville closed due to head-on crash
The accident was reported around 8 p.m. at Montlake. The Knoxville Police Department estimates lanes will reopen at 9 p.m. No details on the crash or anyone who may have been injured are available.
