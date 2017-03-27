As House Republicans struggle to find a way to repeal ObamaCare, the two GOP senators from Tennessee are looking to temporarily fix an issue that may strike the health insurance exchanges next year. Lamar Alexander After repeal failure, GOP senators propose ObamaCare subsidy patch The Hill's 12:30 Report Price faces unwanted task of administering ObamaCare MORE Bob Corker The Hill's 12:30 Report After repeal failure, GOP senators propose ObamaCare subsidy patch Top GOP senator rips Ryan for rejecting bipartisan outreach MORE would allow people to use their ObamaCare subsidies to purchase any state-approved plan on the private market if there are no insurers selling policies on the federal exchange in their county.

