a Dog Yearsa film shot in Knoxville to premiere at New York film festival
A film mostly shot last year in Knoxville will make its debut next month at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. "Dog Years," staring Burt Reynolds, Ariel Winters and Chevy Chase, tells the story of an aging Hollywood star who returns to his old stomping grounds in Tennessee to accept a lifetime achievement award.
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where can I find Grippos BBQ Potato Chips in Kn... (Jul '10)
|12 min
|Grimy Phoxx
|47
|1st lady
|3 hr
|Charlie Bob
|12
|The Knoxville Sports Media Joke
|9 hr
|Liminey Gilbert
|1
|first offense DUI with failure to appear
|23 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|5
|deuces wild club (Dec '08)
|Thu
|dr feelgood
|92
|Radio Stations
|Thu
|getting real
|44
|Review: Court South (Jun '09)
|Thu
|getting real
|25
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|Thu
|update on
|211
