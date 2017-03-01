911 board gives director warning
Loudon County Emergency Communications Board of Directors has completed an investigation into alleged governmental-issued cellphone misuse between E-911 Center Director Jennifer Estes and Lenoir City Police Chief Don White, who is a member of the board. Loudon County Sheriff Tim Guider, who serves as 911 board chairman, said Estes has been given a verbal warning.
