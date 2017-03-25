33 reptiles mysteriously die at Zoo Knoxville
Zoo Knoxville suffered the loss of 33 reptiles in an event that happened between the hours of 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 and 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Exactly what occurred is under Zoo staff entered the building on Wednesday morning and discovered 30 snakes and one lizard unresponsive.
Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
