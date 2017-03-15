3 men indicted on child rape charges ...

3 men indicted on child rape charges in Anderson County

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Richard Bradley Howe, Brandon James Campbell and Jacob Tate were indicted after a child under 13-years-old was raped around February 7, 2016. In December 2016, Tate was arrested at his home in Knoxville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Billy Goat Tavern....AWESOME Restaurant (Aug '16) 5 hr smarterthanyou 4
News Steve Phillips leaving WBIR for radio station i... (Sep '13) Tue Other Guy 60
News Knox County couple murdered; two in custody (Jul '07) Tue Truth hurts 261
Knox County's 24 hour arrest and inmat populat... (Oct '12) Tue Jesus 4
News The organizers behind "A Day Without a Woman" w... Tue Faith Michigan 21
Knox News Sentinel Mar 13 South Knox Hombre 35
7 cent gas tax hike Mar 12 Wow 20
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Knox County was issued at March 16 at 2:38AM CDT

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,549 • Total comments across all topics: 279,583,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC