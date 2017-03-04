3 dogs killed in animal hospital fire

3 dogs killed in animal hospital fire

Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The Knoxville fire department reports three dogs died as a result of a fire at Fannon Animal Hospital on Clinton Highway. When firefighters arrived on the scene they found heavy smoke coming from the hospital.

