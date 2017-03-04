3 dogs killed in animal hospital fire
The Knoxville fire department reports three dogs died as a result of a fire at Fannon Animal Hospital on Clinton Highway. When firefighters arrived on the scene they found heavy smoke coming from the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike at Parkside Kia
|1 hr
|Ace
|2
|ignoramus
|1 hr
|adam henry
|1
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|5 hr
|tv truth
|213
|The Knoxville Sports Media Joke
|5 hr
|gary
|2
|where can I find Grippos BBQ Potato Chips in Kn... (Jul '10)
|19 hr
|Grimy Phoxx
|47
|1st lady
|22 hr
|Charlie Bob
|12
|first offense DUI with failure to appear
|Thu
|South Knox Hombre
|5
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC