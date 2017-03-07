2nd annual Zaevion Dobson memorial skate party this weekend
A memorial party is planned this weekend to honor Zaevion Dobson, the Knoxville teen who was shot and killed while protecting three girls from gunfire in December 2015. Friends and family are asking people to come out to Skatetown USA on Broadway Sunday, March 12, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event is sponsored by the City of Knoxville, its Save Our Sons initiative, and the Zaevion Dobson Memorial Foundation.
