2 gang members found guilty of Knoxville murder, carjacking
Two men were found guilty and sentenced to life in prison Friday for the murder of a Knoxville man as well as the carjacking of a pastor. Police said Jack Hutchins Jr. was murdered outside of his Woodbine Avenue home in 2013.
Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
