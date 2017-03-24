2 gang members found guilty of Knoxvi...

2 gang members found guilty of Knoxville murder, carjacking

Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Two men were found guilty and sentenced to life in prison Friday for the murder of a Knoxville man as well as the carjacking of a pastor. Police said Jack Hutchins Jr. was murdered outside of his Woodbine Avenue home in 2013.

