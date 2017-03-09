10 years since Knoxville love triangl...

10 years since Knoxville love triangle murder

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Friday marks 10 years since a scandalous homicide case involving a love triangle captured the attention of the Knoxville community and beyond. The outcome of the trial and his conviction stunned a lot of people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-officer sues 9th District AG - Russell Johnson (Sep '09) 7 hr Sam Hill 23
Knox News Sentinel 10 hr commenters 26
7 cent gas tax hike 10 hr South Knox Hombre 16
billy worthington Thu yep 1
News Union County authorities say they know nothing ... (May '10) Thu Charlie Bob 13
Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16) Wed U stupid 51
CVS Caremark (Sep '10) Wed Gabby 20
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,969 • Total comments across all topics: 279,449,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC