Zoo Knoxville shares what to expect w...

Zoo Knoxville shares what to expect with viral giraffe baby watch

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The internet has been captivated as people anxiously await the arrival of a baby giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in New York. The whole thing is being watched on a live feed from the zoo, but so far the mother giraffe, April, is still holding on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Knox News Sentinel 10 hr sad truth 8
where can I find Grippos BBQ Potato Chips in Kn... (Jul '10) 15 hr FloridaGirl78 45
Dr. Gernert, John DPM Mon Yellow 1
Howell and Landon - What??? Mon Just Saying 7
Russian Stooges Sun USA-1 11
Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16) Sun Poster 48
1st lady Feb 26 Charlie Bob 7
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. NASA
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,714 • Total comments across all topics: 279,234,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC