Young Knoxville entrepreneurs pitch t...

Young Knoxville entrepreneurs pitch to panel of investors

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Young entrepreneurs from Knox County middle and high schools have been working hard over the last year to solidify their company and product ideas that they are now presenting to a Shark Tank-style panel of investors. The Young Entrepreneurs Academy teaches these kids how to start and own their own real business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South College in Knoxville (Oct '09) Mon skj 99
How many have to die Mon XXX 5
Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16) Mon South Knox Hombre 43
Wbir/Heather Haley Sun Pretty sure 20
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) Feb 19 Tim 210
Lady Vols Feb 19 Tor Johnson 18
SAVE THE SNOWFLAKES Charity please give generously Feb 18 Just Saying 10
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,604 • Total comments across all topics: 279,064,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC