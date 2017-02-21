Young Knoxville entrepreneurs pitch to panel of investors
Young entrepreneurs from Knox County middle and high schools have been working hard over the last year to solidify their company and product ideas that they are now presenting to a Shark Tank-style panel of investors. The Young Entrepreneurs Academy teaches these kids how to start and own their own real business.
