Writers in the Library presents Maggie Shipstead March 6

Writers in the Library presents Maggie Shipstead March 6

Novelist Maggie Shipstead will read at 7 p.m. Monday, March 6, in the Lindsay Young Auditorium of the John C. Hodges Library on the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, campus as part of the Writers in the Library reading series. Admission is free and open to the public.

