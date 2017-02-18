Workshop works to prepare Knoxville c...

Workshop works to prepare Knoxville candidates for campaign trail

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Leadership Knoxville hosted its Campaign 101 workshop Saturday to prepare people considering running for public office for the campaign trail. "I've been working in the field I'm thinking of running in for a number of years," said Lee Tramel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How many have to die 5 hr XXX 5
Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16) 8 hr South Knox Hombre 43
Wbir/Heather Haley 15 hr Pretty sure 20
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) Sun Tim 210
Lady Vols Sun Tor Johnson 18
SAVE THE SNOWFLAKES Charity please give generously Sat Just Saying 10
Knoxville Mercury Fri Dr Phil 14
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,223 • Total comments across all topics: 279,017,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC