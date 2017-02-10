Woman hit by vehicle in East Knoxville
A woman was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in East Knoxville. The Knoxville Police Department says they were called to Strawberry Plains Pike at Huckleberry Springs Road to investigate a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Non Asian nail salons?
|1 hr
|Rumney-mush
|1
|Tolerant Liberals
|2 hr
|Just Saying
|15
|Ex-officer sues 9th District AG - Russell Johnson (Sep '09)
|3 hr
|Citizen
|19
|Principal investigated for disciplining student... (May '07)
|5 hr
|Wall Narcotic Canada
|59
|7 cent gas tax hike
|7 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|14
|name change process in knox county
|11 hr
|unterdenlinden
|3
|Attention Snowflakes
|18 hr
|Peet
|68
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC