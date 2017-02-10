Woman hit by vehicle in East Knoxville

A woman was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in East Knoxville. The Knoxville Police Department says they were called to Strawberry Plains Pike at Huckleberry Springs Road to investigate a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle.

