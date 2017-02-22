Whirlwinds Road Runners Club presents...

Whirlwinds Road Runners Club presents LEAP 5k and 1 Mile Kid's Run

5 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The Ladies of Charity L.E.A.P. 5K and 1 Mile Kid's Run/Walk will be held on Saturday, May 6. The race kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday morning near Calhoun's on the River and runs west along Neyland Drive. WATE 6 On Your Side is a proud sponsor of the event, and anchor Kristin Farley will emcee the race.

Knoxville, TN

