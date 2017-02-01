West Knoxville road reopens after sinkhole repairs completed
Wesley Road in the West Hills neighborhood of West Knoxville reopened Wednesday afternoon after repairs to the sinkhole were completed. The hole opened up on December 19 and was originally estimated to be 20 feet in diameter.
Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
