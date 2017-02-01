West Knoxville road reopens after sin...

West Knoxville road reopens after sinkhole repairs completed

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Wesley Road in the West Hills neighborhood of West Knoxville reopened Wednesday afternoon after repairs to the sinkhole were completed. The hole opened up on December 19 and was originally estimated to be 20 feet in diameter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tolerant Liberals 3 hr Just Saying 1
News Gas tax hike would fund Chapman Highway repairs... 8 hr Voter 3
Wbir/Heather Haley 9 hr Wanderer 11
WIVK. PLease play real Country Music 15 hr Music lover 9
those pink hats 4 women 15 hr Mentally Defective 11
News OUR STORIES: Remembering the dramatic and viole... (Jul '07) 21 hr superman 7
Shame on you WVLT 8 21 hr Greg Jones 2
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,172 • Total comments across all topics: 278,475,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC