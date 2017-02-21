West Knoxville residents voicea
Feb. 23, 2017: West Knoxville community members are voicing their concerns about the location of the proposed Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center. West Knoxville residents voiced their concerns about the planned location for the county's Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center during a public meeting at Cumberland Baptist Church Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madonna, Ashley Judd
|1 hr
|Jack
|9
|1st lady
|1 hr
|Jack
|4
|liberal lesbian women four muslims
|1 hr
|youisdumb
|9
|Radio Stations
|1 hr
|yepIsdumb
|43
|SAVE THE SNOWFLAKES Charity please give generously
|2 hr
|Peet
|12
|Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Captain Obvious
|47
|Russian Stooges
|2 hr
|Captain Obvious
|10
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC