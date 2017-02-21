Weather 21 mins ago 2:39 p.m.Not very winter-like: Knoxville breaks century-old heat record
But this record heat isn't expected to last too long. This weekend's weather should be much more seasonable with even below freezing lows to start Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SAVE THE SNOWFLAKES Charity please give generously
|4 hr
|Just Saying
|13
|Madonna, Ashley Judd
|13 hr
|Jack
|9
|1st lady
|13 hr
|Jack
|4
|liberal lesbian women four muslims
|13 hr
|youisdumb
|9
|Radio Stations
|13 hr
|yepIsdumb
|43
|Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16)
|14 hr
|Captain Obvious
|47
|Russian Stooges
|14 hr
|Captain Obvious
|10
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC