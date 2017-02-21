Weather 21 mins ago 2:39 p.m.Not very...

Weather 21 mins ago 2:39 p.m.Not very winter-like: Knoxville breaks century-old heat record

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

But this record heat isn't expected to last too long. This weekend's weather should be much more seasonable with even below freezing lows to start Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SAVE THE SNOWFLAKES Charity please give generously 4 hr Just Saying 13
Madonna, Ashley Judd 13 hr Jack 9
1st lady 13 hr Jack 4
liberal lesbian women four muslims 13 hr youisdumb 9
Radio Stations 13 hr yepIsdumb 43
Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16) 14 hr Captain Obvious 47
Russian Stooges 14 hr Captain Obvious 10
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Iran
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,712 • Total comments across all topics: 279,128,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC