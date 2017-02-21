Watch Jon Pardi's Rowdy 'Dirt on My B...

Watch Jon Pardi's Rowdy 'Dirt on My Boots' Video

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: RollingStone

Jon Pardi's live shows are energetic, sweaty affairs, with the California native simultaneously throttling his Telecaster and prowling every inch of the stage. Pardi's video for current top five single "Dirt on My Boots" captures some of that experience, depicting the artist's pre-show ritual and the electric buzz of the crowd as he saunters onstage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Howell and Landon - What??? 1 hr Wish he was gone 4
1st lady 4 hr Charlie Bob 7
Knox News Sentinel 6 hr South Knox Hombre 4
keep a word , drop a word (Jan '13) 16 hr Knoxxie 112
liberal lesbian women four muslims 18 hr unbelievable 11
SAVE THE SNOWFLAKES Charity please give generously 20 hr Two of Clubs 14
Madonna, Ashley Judd Fri Jack 9
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,991 • Total comments across all topics: 279,161,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC