Vols' class has No. 1 prospect and plenty of quality - grinders'
Tennessee concentrated on building depth in this class but also gained star power with the addition of a player rated as the nation's No. 1 prospect by one recruiting TENNESSEE HEAD COACH Butch Jones said the 2017 class of recruits loves football, and should meet needs of the Volunteers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rodney Rice
|14 min
|Interested
|1
|Tolerant Liberals
|2 hr
|Just Saying
|11
|Crabby Dana Cala Car
|5 hr
|Backporch
|1
|Angela so you run on back home!!
|6 hr
|Any ole ho a do
|1
|Gas tax hike would fund Chapman Highway repairs...
|6 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|4
|Protester Similarities
|8 hr
|Voter
|8
|liberal lesbian women four muslims
|Thu
|Voter
|8
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC